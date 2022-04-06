ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Girls basketball league honoring fallen trooper tips off in Brockton

By Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
BROCKTON, Mass. — A new girls basketball league named in honor of a fallen trooper tipped off in Brockton Tuesday.

The Trooper Tamar Bucci Unity Basketball League honors the memory of the 34-year-old Massachusetts trooper killed in the line of duty when her cruiser was struck by an oil tanker while she was trying to help a driver on Interstate 93 in Stoneham last month.

The girls’ basketball league, a 10-week program involving teams from Brockton, West Bridgewater and Foxborough, was formed by Mass. State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason told reporters at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South Trooper Bucci embodied the values the girls are learning.

“I think it’s extremely fitting that this league be named after her. She had a real passion for fitness,” Mason said. “Trooper Bucci was somebody uniquely prepared for the modern policing environment where outreach and empowerment has to be first and foremost, and this basketball league reflects those very qualities.”

District Attorney Timothy Cruz joined Mason on opening night.

“She is someone who gave so much, and this is a tremendous night to kick it off,” Cruz said. “The most important thing is having fun. Learning together, learning to work as a team, making a difference here in the city of Brockton.”

Games will take place on Tuesday evenings at the Boys & Girls Club.

