LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Courtney Abbott won't be returning to her apartment at Southgate Landing anytime soon following a fire that sparked inside her building Wednesday morning. "We woke up, and we said grab the bags. Grab the cats, and that's all we got. Then I got the safe, and that's all we did," Abbott said. "What you would never think that would actually happen to you, it actually does, and you can never really prepare yourself unless you have been in it."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 22 DAYS AGO