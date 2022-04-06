ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Chase Through Pottawatomie County Ends In The Canadian River

By Sylvia Corkill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wild chase through Pottawatomie County ended with a man diving into the Canadian River. According to investigators a police officer being dragged by the suspect's vehicle sparked the pursuit. Half a dozen agencies responded to the incident Tuesday morning. Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were over...

