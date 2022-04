A newly repaved road in Bartlesville is having to be torn up and fixed after an issue with the asphalt. A section of Hillcrest Road in Bartlesville just got repaved last fall as part of a project that cost over $2 million, but part of it is having to be torn up and redone after engineers discovered an issue with the asphalt.

