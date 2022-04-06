ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young suspects menace Jewish boys with sword in Manhattan

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
Three teenagers are wanted by police for hurling anti-Semitic statements at six Jewish boys in Manhattan last weekend.

One of the suspects also menaced the victims with a sword on West 86 Street and West End Avenue on the Upper West Side at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD.

The young victims ranged in age from 12 to 16, cops said.

The suspects were captured on security footage released by the NYPD. One of them was wielding a sword.

No one was injured in the incident.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

