ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Sol Sandoval makes 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary ballot

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Sol Sandoval beat out five other candidates Tuesday night to secure a spot on the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary ballot and a chance to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Telegraph

State eyes crowded primary ballot

SPRINGFIELD — The 2022 ballot for the June 28 primary election in Illinois is coming into focus. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file their intent to run for office. Gov. J.B. Pritzker learned he will have an opponent in the Democratic primary in his bid for re-election, Chicago nurse and Army veteran Beverly Miles.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo, CO
Elections
City
Pueblo, CO
City
La Jara, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
The Independent

After series of gaffes Marjorie Taylor Greene is ridiculed for calling Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘ignorant’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing blowback on Twitter that could soon translate to real-life consequences after a stunning attack aimed at Ketanji Brown Jackson and those supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court.The far-right Georgia congresswoman used the deluge of accusations raised by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming that Ms Jackson was too lenient in the sentencing of those convicted of having child sexual abuse images to go a step further and directly condemn Ms Jackson’s supporters as “pro-pedophile”, specifically naming three GOP senators who have announced their intentions to vote for Ms Jackson.During her comments,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Primary#Republican#State#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Reporters call for White House to 'simply ignore' Supreme Court decisions

Some reporters are calling on President Biden to ignore Supreme Court decisions that they believe are politically motivated. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated a Trump-era that limits the power of the states to block energy projects that can potentially pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a split 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a lower court judge’s order to throw out the rule until the Biden administration can implement a new rule which is expected in spring 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PennLive.com

Twelve candidates make primary ballot for Pennsylvania’s open seat U.S. Senate race

Twelve candidates have filed to earn Pennsylvania primary election ballot spots in the race to succeed U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. Toomey announced in October 2020 that he would not be seeking a third term in office. That makes this open seat election from a swing state one of the most hotly-contested - and expensive - in the nation as both major parties battle for majority control of the Senate in the next Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WETM

abc27 to host Pennsylvania Democratic Primary Senate Debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Less than one month from the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election, abc27 will host an exclusive multi-market prime time debate between the Democratic Party candidates for the United States Senate. The candidates will debate for one hour on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chronicle

Herrera Beutler Makes Case to Keep Her Seat as 3rd District Representative

Occupation: Congresswoman for Washington's 3rd District. Experience: U.S. House of Representatives (2010-present); Washington 18th Legislative District representative (2007-2011); Senior legislative aide to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (2005-2007); Washington state Sen. Joe Zarelli intern (2004). Online: www.votejaime.com. Despite a cacophony of far-right voices calling for U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's resignation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
ABQJournal

Democrats set candidate lineup for primary election

SANTA FE – Attorney general candidate Brian Colón won support from 61% of the delegates at the Democratic Party’s nominating convention, ensuring his name will appear first on the June 7 ballot, according to results released Sunday. His rival for the Democratic attorney general nomination, Raúl Torrez,...
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy