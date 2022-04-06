ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

John Mulaney Bringing Comedy Tour To Davenport In July

By Connor Kenney
 2 days ago
One of the most popular comics right now is coming to the Quad Cities this summer. John Mulaney, who is known for many of his stand-up specials and for writing and hosting Saturday Night Live, will be coming to the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport in July. On Tuesday,...

