With a winning percentage hovering around the Blutarsky Line this season, Rick Carlisle is taking some time to address the speculation over his future. The Indiana Pacers head coach spoke with reporters on Thursday to clarify the supposed uncertainty with his job status. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer was among those to report that there has been some rampant speculation among team executives, even dating back to last offseason, that Carlisle might potentially move to Indiana’s front office instead.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO