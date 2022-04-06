ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Bay Believed Transformers Was Terrible During Test Screenings

By Nathaniel Brail
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount's Transformers movies were a lot of things, but good films are not one of them. Fans, and critics alike hated most, if not all, of the Bay helmed films. Funnily enough, the director knows that his films based on the Autobots and Decepticons were terrible. In a recent interview with...

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Ambulance review – a decent B-movie spoiled by the Michael Bay treatment

An endless sprawl of a film set in the endless sprawl of LA, Michael Bay’s Ambulance is well over two hours long, and most of the running time is taken up by “a very expensive car chase”, as one supporting character points out, while cop cars perform slow-mo somersaults from the freeway. A tale of two estranged brothers, Danny (a vein-popping Jake Gyllenhaal, giving arguably the most Michael Bay performance in the history of Michael Bay films) and Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and a heist gone wrong, Ambulance is based on a 2005 Danish picture of the same name. The original clocked in at a lean 76 minutes, but in the hands of Bay, a long-term advocate of the maxim “more is more”, the story is pumped up, steroidal and unwieldy. It’s a pity, because at the core of the film, partially concealed by Bay’s posturing and swagger, is a bracing, slickly executed B-movie – Danny and Will hijack an ambulance: inside is a critically injured cop and a ballsy paramedic (Eiza González); outside are guns, explosives and a lot of very angry law enforcement officers.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Classic Action Film Makes Surprising Surge on Netflix

One of the great things about streaming services is that, because of their rich catalogs of entertainment offerings, there's virtually no shortage of entertainment and not just new releases. Much loved classics and less current releases are also right at our fingertips and this week, a classic Keanu Reeves action film is among those that fans have been reaching for, virtually. John Wick Chapter 2 is making a surprising surge on Netflix's global top 10 for the week, coming in at the number 5 spot having been watched for 7.8 million hours this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Michael Bay
Mark Wahlberg
Megan Fox
Shia Labeouf
The Independent

Michael Bay restarts screening of new film Ambulance so he can watch it with the audience

Michael Bay restarted a cinema screening of his new film so that he could watch it with the audience.The film director attended a screening in London of his new thriller Ambulance, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González.After introducing the film, Bay left the stage and critics began watching it. However, between two and five minutes in, the screening stopped, with the crowd being told that Bay wanted to watch it with them in its entirety.According to those in attendance, the audience were informed that Bay had “got something to do first”.After Bay re-entered the cinema,...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Marin's Final Makeover to Life

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought Marin Kitagawa's spiciest cosplay makeover to life! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule earlier this year, and while it might be wrapped up for now, it's hard to deny just how much of an impact the series made right out of the gate. Despite all of the larger blockbuster series taking up fans' attention over the course of the schedule, this series ended up becoming one of the major standouts when the Winter schedule came to an end.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay is Pretty Much the Real-Life Froppy

My Hero Academia has a ton of lovable heroes under its wing, but few can compete with Froppy. The heroine has an army of fans ready to support her at a moment's notice, and it is not hard to see why. Tsuyu Asui has a no-nonsense personality that works wonders with her cute style, so she was made to become a fandom favorite. And now, one cosplayer is going viral considering they're basically Froppy's twin in real life.
COMICS
