Denver City Council’s Finance and Governance Committee authorized a bond issuance Tuesday afternoon to fund infrastructure projects approved by voters. While still subject to full City Council approval, this will allow a principal of up to $366.4 million, marking the first issuance for the RISE Denver program and the fifth for the Elevation Denver program. These are general obligation bonds, which are a type of municipal bond cities use to pay for projects. The bonds are backed entirely by a city’s creditworthiness and are paid back over decades using property taxes.

DENVER, CO ・ 24 DAYS AGO