The mom said her young daughter reportedly endured bullying from her classmates since the start of the school year. The mother also claims that the school district did not contact her about the harassment until she reached out to the school. The mother also said her daughter was being bullied and harassed about her skin tone and hair. The bullying reportedly caused her daughter to attempt suicide twice, run away from home, and she often prefers to be alone in her room.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO