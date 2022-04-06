ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Gun Buyback Program Recovers 267 Firearms, Including 15 Ghost Guns

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen assault weapons and 250 other firearms, including 15 ghost guns, were surrendered to the LA Police Department during a gun buyback program last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. The annual buyback program was held at five locations across the city on March 26, Moore said. People...

