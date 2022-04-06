ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

22-year-old shot, killed near BNA after pulling over to help broken down vehicle; 3 suspects on the run

WKRN
 3 days ago

One person is dead and several suspects are on the run following a shooting near Nashville International Airport. 22-year-old shot, killed near...

www.wkrn.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Police looking for 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls shot in Tyler

Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler. Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
TYLER, TX
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS News

No charges after 74-year-old boater pulls couple from lake, then fatally shoots man he helped rescue

South Carolina officials say they won't file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man "was in self-defense and no charges will be filed."
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In New Haven

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on a Connecticut street. The teenage boy was shot around 9 p.m., Sunday, March 20 in New Haven, on Orchard Place, between Orchard Street and Charles Street. Responding officers located the victim, who had been struck by gunfire, said Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
