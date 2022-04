Afflicted with severe brain damage, Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas spent almost her entire life with caretakers or in mental institutions. In 1963, Dorothy Dandridge made an appearance on The Mike Douglas Show. Beautiful, sophisticated, and the first Black actress to be nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award, she seemed to have it all. But on that day, Dandridge shared a sad secret she’d kept about her daughter, Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas.

