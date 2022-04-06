ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Parents speak after daughter's killer gets maximum sentence for fatal crash

WKRN
 3 days ago

On Monday, a Columbia judge sentenced 21-year-old Gavin Sheets for a 2020 Reckless Vehicular Homicide, calling the crime, “a missile waiting to hit something.”. Parents speak...

www.wkrn.com

CBS 42

Alabama family speaks out after daughter is bitten by dog

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County family is in Birmingham awaiting their 8-year-old daughter’s release from Children’s Hospital of Alabama after a German shepherd bit her leg. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, young Bella Calhoun was playing at a friend’s house across the street when her mother, Stacey Evans, was startled by her daughter […]
DALE COUNTY, AL
Columbia, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV

