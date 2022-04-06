ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville man traveling to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees, taking medical supplies

WKRN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBags and boxes are stacked from the floor...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

More than 100 shelter dogs that survived starvation in war-torn Ukraine turned away at the Poland border, animal charity says

Less than a week after more than 300 dogs were found dead in an animal shelter near Borodyanka, Ukraine, where they starved to death without any food or water for more than a month, a representative from Naturewatch Foundation tells CBS News that the dogs that survived are now being turned away at the Poland border due to regulations that stipulate animals can only cross with an owner.
ANIMALS
WKRN

Newsmaker: Finding ways to help Ukrainians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the war still raging in Ukraine many people are trying to donate to those in need. Robyn Household with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how to make sure donations are going to reputable organizations.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN

Lucky Charms illness: FDA investigating claims

Consumers are alleging a popular breakfast cereal is making them sick. Neighbors react following deadly stabbing at Murfreesboro …. ‘It is a danger’: Construction blocks Smyrna residents …. Hunters Lane High School freshman threatens another …. TN lawmakers must redraw Senate district map. Tennessee’s predicted top baby names for...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

BNA Vision project $1.4 billion expansion continues

News 2's Erica Francis takes a closer look at the massive Nashville International Airport expansion and where construction stands. BNA Vision project $1.4 billion expansion continues. Man arrested in Tennessee for Florida woman’s murder. Inmate found with meth in jail. Woman found unconscious, drugs in car. Recall Roundup: April...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Car slams into Russian embassy in Romania

Police in the capital of Romania said a sedan rammed into the gate of the Russian embassy before bursting into flames. Nashville still hopeful to bring in MLB, shifts focus …. Bill named after man killed by unlicensed guards …. Wedgewood Houston property gets new owner, forces …. Guitarist rescues...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Medical Supplies#Ukrainian
WKRN

Training inmates for truck driving

A new program is being considered to help address the truck shortage by training inmates to become truck drivers. Nashville still hopeful to bring in MLB, shifts focus …. Bill named after man killed by unlicensed guards …. Wedgewood Houston property gets new owner, forces …. Guitarist rescues man in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chicken nuggets, french fries ignite Clarksville housefire

Clarksville Fire Rescue stated that unattended cooking was the cause of the blaze. Chicken nuggets, french fries ignite Clarksville …. Vanderbilt children’s hospital teaches teens about …. Suspected attempted burglar found sitting on neighbor’s …. La Vergne student self-publishes young adult book. Teen shot in Kentucky, flown to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy