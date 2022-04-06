ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details surface in death of 20-year-old woman

WSMV
 3 days ago

WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSMV

19-year-old found dead in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville woman describes interactions with murder suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -We are hearing for the first time from a woman who said she is also a victim of 20-year-old Isaiah Burr. Burr is the man accused of shooting and killing a woman he met on a dating app. Other women are now coming forward with stories of harassment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
KTVU FOX 2

Teens arrested after 73-year-old woman carjacked, dragged to death

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans said they have arrested four teenagers suspected of carjacking a 73-year-old woman and dragging her to death. Authorities said the incident happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Scott Street. Officers said when they arrived, they located the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

