New details surface in death of 20-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
CINCINNATI — Marcus Allen held his son's ashes as he listened to a judge sentence his child's mother to 11 years in prison for his death. "This is all I have left," Allen said. Allen's 19-year-old son, Dominic, was missing for 72 days before his body was found inside...
A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman who was lying on a couch in 2019, according to Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office. On Monday Robert Rodricus Orr pleaded guilty to killing 32-year-old Bernice Williams. On January 29th, 2019, at a home...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -We are hearing for the first time from a woman who said she is also a victim of 20-year-old Isaiah Burr. Burr is the man accused of shooting and killing a woman he met on a dating app. Other women are now coming forward with stories of harassment.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While looking at a video of his younger brother Ricky play with his two children, Thomas Harris became emotional Sunday. Ricky was found shot to death in south Louisville Friday on the 100 block of Woodmore Avenue. "He was teaching those boys. It didn't matter if...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing a murder charge, accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman in the face over the weekend. The woman, Israel Planche, of New Albany, was brought to UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital by private means Sunday morning, police said. Hours later, they...
NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans said they have arrested four teenagers suspected of carjacking a 73-year-old woman and dragging her to death. Authorities said the incident happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Scott Street. Officers said when they arrived, they located the...
