Erie, PA

Suspect still at large following shooting at Erie High School

By Julia Hazel
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

Multiple law enforcement agencies descended on Erie High School after reports of an individual being shot.

One student was injured during the shooting but is currently in stable condition.

Multiple shots were fired shortly after 9:20 a.m. inside the school prompting a lockdown.

Students were dismissed classroom by classroom starting around 10:30 a.m. after the building was secured.

At the time of writing, the suspect remains at large.

Police continue to investigate shooting at Erie High School

Multiple agencies held a press conference on April 5. During this press conference police provided an update on the situation.

We know that both the gunman and victim were students at Erie High School. Police know the identity of the suspect but cannot release any information because of the suspect’s age.

Erie High School was put on lockdown following a student allegedly shooting another student with a 9mm firearm.

The victim was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The deputy chief said that police arrived 90 seconds after receiving the call of shots fired. Police also confirmed that multiple shots were fired.

Tick activity currently high in Pa.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but what we have learned so far this was an isolated targeted incident and not a random act of violence,” said Mike Nolan, Deputy Chief, Erie City Police.

Police have identified the suspect that was involved in this shooting. The gunman is a student at Erie High School and is currently on the run.

However, police have contacted the family of the suspect. At this time police will not disclose any information about the conversation that took place with the family.

“Juvenile allegations have been filed. Because of the age of the suspect, we are unable to provide any further identifying identification,” said Mike Nolan, Deputy Chief of Erie City Police.

During the time that students will be off from school, Superintendent Brian Polito said that they will be implementing some safety protocols before students return to the classroom.

Student injured in shooting at Erie High School

“We need a few days to put together a plan to safely return students and staff. We are looking at a number of different adjustments for safety protocols and procedures,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

Students are not returning to class for the rest of the week. Next week students will also be on spring break.

The earliest timeframe that students could return to the classroom is April 18th.

This shooting is still under investigation and police are still searching for the suspect.

The DA’s office said that because of the age, the suspect cannot be charged under the Fisher Bill.

