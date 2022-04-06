ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

'Like a train came through': Tornado hits Bryan County, kills 1

WSAV-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm system that swept across the southeast Tuesday evening brought a tornado that left one woman dead and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County. ‘Like a train came...

www.wsav.com

WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
