BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – North Metro firefighters responded to a small fire at an oil and gas site near Huron Street and 156th Avenue on Saturday night. The site is run by Extraction/Citivas. Fire officials say the fire was small, and no structures were threatened. (credit: CBS) In response to the fire, the City and County of Broomfield asked for operations to be suspended until investigators could determine the cause of the fire. However, on Sunday afternoon, city officials say they received a report from the company, as per an operator agreement, about the fire, and they deemed it okay to resume operations. (credit: CBS) “Extraction/Civitas...

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO