Tucson, AZ

Couple who went missing in Nevada found, nephew says aunt is alive but uncle dead

cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been nine days since Ronnie...

cbs4indy.com

The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Friends say Phoenix sisters who went missing in Switzerland confirmed dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix sisters who were originally reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland are dead, according to an update from friends. In a Facebook post on Friday night, the friends say they were given confirmation that Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier died.
PHOENIX, AZ
cbs17

Missing Wendell father of 3 found dead, family says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell father of three who was last heard from on St. Patrick’s Day has been found dead, according to the sister of the man. Gregory Joseph Thomas, 30, of Wendell, was last seen on March 17 as he left home to go to work in Raleigh. However, Thomas never arrived at work.
WENDELL, NC
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
WTVCFOX

Bradley County woman who went missing in woods found safe Monday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A 31-year-old Bradley County woman who went missing in the woods Monday morning was found safe, says the Cleveland-Bradley County EMA. They say first responders are still on scene. We do not know Raulston's condition at this time. EARLIER:. Deputies are asking for you...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDSU

Man searching for dog that went missing after deadly crash

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana man is searching for his dog he hopes escaped unharmed after the pair were rear-ended in a deadly crash. Dewitt Madison and his emotional service dog, Bullet, were traveling on the West Bank side of the GNO Bridge on March 15 when his car ran out of gas.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

Missing woman believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WNYT

Missing hiker found dead

A Connecticut hiker who was missing for almost a week has been found dead. Police say they found 61-year-old Thomas Howard’s body after he went hiking on Mt. Colden in the town of North Elba. Officials did not say where the body was found. Howard was first been reported...
NORTH ELBA, NY
The Independent

Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.Authorities had expressed hope for finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She told authorities the four surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but they drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current.The group was diving in water about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News4Jax.com

Missing couple in Ocala found safe after misunderstanding, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing couple deputies were searching for Tuesday were located safe later that afternoon on a cruise after a misunderstanding, WKMG reports. Deputies said Wendall Crist, 93, and Joan Crist, 90, left an Ocala home over the weekend to meet family in South Florida but never arrived.
OCALA, FL
WITN

Warsaw police say couple and baby found okay

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they found a couple and a one-year-old and all three are okay. Warsaw police said they were searching for Barry McGee and Leanna Gurganus. Officers say the two were involved in a domestic dispute on Thursday. They believed the baby was hurt after...
WARSAW, NC

