Danville, IN

Danville Police searching for shoplifting suspects after calling off pursuit

cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA call for shoplifting leads to a...

cbs4indy.com

WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown March 10. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement. Police originally arrived to find one suspect […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WEAU-TV 13

Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested and facing numerous charges after a police pursuit led to authorities uncovering multiple suspected drugs. According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported to have been stolen out of Barron County, at the Mega Holiday at 2611 Birch Street Sunday at 11:15 p.m. ECPD saw three people get out of the vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WCIA

Danville Police investigating shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said a man was hurt after a shooting Sunday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Kansas Avenue and Baumgart Street. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop and found a 46-year-old man in the car who had been shot in the leg and shoulder area. He was later […]
DANVILLE, IL
WDAM-TV

Police asks for help identifying Hattiesburg shoplifting suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a woman in a recent felony shoplifting incident. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the woman pictured below stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne on March 12, 2022, around 6:45 p.m. If anyone can identify the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
ValleyCentral

Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a motor vehicle theft suspect. According to a post by Brownsville Police Department, the subject is considered a “person of interest” in a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on March 21 at the 5200 block of Ridgeline Drive. The suspect took a 2002 gray […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Suspects Connected To Overnight Pursuit

Oklahoma City police are looking for the suspects connected to an overnight pursuit. Officers said the pursuit began near Sheridan and Mickey Mantle Drive in Bricktown and ended near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood Circle. Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSAZ

One arrested after police pursuit

CABELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ) - One man is under arrest after a police pursuit in Cabell County early Tuesday morning. Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell us the pursuit started on Route 60 in Barboursville around 2:40 a.m., continued onto Alternate Route 10 and ended near Hughes Branch. No one...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
REDFOX, KY
KRGV

Elsa police searching for burglary suspects

Elsa police are searching for suspects accused of breaking into an Elsa car lot and ransacking vehicles. Police responded to the Auto Depot located at 222 E. Edinburg Avenue in Elsa early Friday morning after a burglary alarm went off. Police found that the business door had been shattered. Surveillance...
ELSA, TX
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Pursuit Suspect Who Fled Into Mall's Parking Structure

A man who led officers on a pursuit in a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV Thursday and fled into a parking structure at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the man in Van Nuys about 5:20 p.m., according to the department....
LOS ANGELES, CA

