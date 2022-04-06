ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Leaves Social Media After GRAMMY Absence

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has deactivated her social media after fans accused her of hinting that she would be present at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards, where her track “Up” was nominated for Best Rap Performance. The “WAP” artist got in a back-and-forth with several fans on Twitter, many of...

Cardi B Is Making Her 'Baby Shark' Debut

Cardi B is making a cameo appearance in a new episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show, the children’s animation based on the viral song “Baby Shark.” Her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture will be joining the musician. The rapper will appear on screens as “Sharki...
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Jack Harlow
Cardi B
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged! Affleck popped the question to Lopez a second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
