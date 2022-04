There were six Massachusetts State Lottery players that won or claimed prizes more than $100,000 Monday, including a $4 million prize. The highest prize, which was for $4 million, was won off a ticket for the game “Diamonds 50X.” The ticket was sold at Lukoil in Tyngsboro. The winner chose the cash prize for $2.6 million before taxes.

