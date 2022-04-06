Milwaukee mayor race 2022, Bob Donovan falls short after 2016 defeat

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America made history tonight: Ryan Clancy and Juan Miguel Martinez won their elections for Milwaukee County Supervisor. Milwaukee DSA knocked more than 15,000 doors in this election cycle. “It’s clear that the people want fundamental change”, said Juan Miguel Martinez, newly...
MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of Milwaukee parents is hosting virtual listening sessions with the mayoral candidates to talk about education. The non-profit City Forward Collective says this is an opportunity for families to hear from both Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Former Alderman Bob Donovan about the city's schools, both public and private, and state funding for K-12 education.
MILWAUKEE - Cavalier Johnson was elected Milwaukee mayor Tuesday, April 5 – a historic victory that makes him the city's first elected Black mayor and first new mayor in nearly two decades. Johnson beat Bob Donovan, who also lost the mayor's race in 2016 to Tom Barrett, who held...
Wisconsin's Kenosha County executive flipped red for the first time in decades after the city gained widespread attention amid damaging riots and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Voters elected Samantha Kerkman on April 5th as the county executive. The race was described as nonpartisan, but Kerkman had the backing of Republicans and serves as a Republican state representative. Her opponent, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, is a Democrat and serves as the Clerk of Courts.
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series in which readers share what they would do during their first 100 days if they could be mayor. After nearly 18 years, Milwaukee will soon elect a new mayor. Former Mayor Tom Barrett left our city with a tremendous resurgence...
MILWAUKEE - Some Milwaukee County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected a second self-described socialist to serve on the Board of Supervisors. Milwaukee's Democratic Socialists of America said they knocked on 15,000 doors and urged voters to cast their ballots for three candidates – including Juan Miguel Martinez. "That...
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected Samantha Kerkman as the first female executive, and the fifth executive, in county history. Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in the race. Kenosha County touts itself as Wisconsin's hottest for economic development. Since 2013, it has added more than 12,000...
MILWAUKEE - Cavalier Johnson ran for Milwaukee mayor on promises. In his first sit-down interview since the election, he answered our questions about how he plans to deliver. "Friday night, I’m going to SmackDown," said Johnson. It won't be Cavalier Johnson's first fight of the week. Tuesday, the acting...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett's term.
A stretch of the former N. 4th Street will soon honor two Milwaukee leaders. N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue will be given honorary signage recognizing Bezelee Martin between W. Garfield Ave. and W. Meinecke Ave. Martin became Wisconsin’s first licensed Black car dealer in the 1950s. With his wife, Lena...
DELAFIELD, Wis. - A tied election in Delafield was settled Thursday, April 7 when the winner's name was pulled from a box. This tie happened in Delafield Aldermanic District 6. Incumbent Alderman Phil Kasun and his opponent Paul Price each got 172 votes. "I suggested rock, paper, scissors, but the...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Voters in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District on Tuesday, April 5 voted not to adopt a $149 million referendum to close Nathan Hale and West Allis Central High Schools and build one combined school. It was the largest school referendum to fail in the state.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected the city's first Black member to the Common Council – Margaret Arney. Nearly 20% of the city's population is not white, but for more than 125 years 100% of its Common Council members were. "It feels like it’s about...
Comments / 0