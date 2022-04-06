ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee mayor race 2022, Bob Donovan falls short after 2016 defeat

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in Milwaukee elected Cavalier Johnson as the city's first...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Socialists Win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America made history tonight: Ryan Clancy and Juan Miguel Martinez won their elections for Milwaukee County Supervisor. Milwaukee DSA knocked more than 15,000 doors in this election cycle. “It’s clear that the people want fundamental change”, said Juan Miguel Martinez, newly...
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Listening sessions with Milwaukee's mayoral candidates focus on education

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of Milwaukee parents is hosting virtual listening sessions with the mayoral candidates to talk about education. The non-profit City Forward Collective says this is an opportunity for families to hear from both Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Former Alderman Bob Donovan about the city's schools, both public and private, and state funding for K-12 education.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mayoral election: Voters cast ballots in person, absentee

MILWAUKEE - Cavalier Johnson was elected Milwaukee mayor Tuesday, April 5 – a historic victory that makes him the city's first elected Black mayor and first new mayor in nearly two decades. Johnson beat Bob Donovan, who also lost the mayor's race in 2016 to Tom Barrett, who held...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Fox News

Kenosha County ravaged by BLM riots flips red after decades of Dem leadership

Wisconsin's Kenosha County executive flipped red for the first time in decades after the city gained widespread attention amid damaging riots and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Voters elected Samantha Kerkman on April 5th as the county executive. The race was described as nonpartisan, but Kerkman had the backing of Republicans and serves as a Republican state representative. Her opponent, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, is a Democrat and serves as the Clerk of Courts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Socialist elected Milwaukee County supervisor

MILWAUKEE - Some Milwaukee County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected a second self-described socialist to serve on the Board of Supervisors. Milwaukee's Democratic Socialists of America said they knocked on 15,000 doors and urged voters to cast their ballots for three candidates – including Juan Miguel Martinez. "That...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County executive election; Kerkman defeats Matoska-Mentink

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected Samantha Kerkman as the first female executive, and the fifth executive, in county history. Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in the race. Kenosha County touts itself as Wisconsin's hottest for economic development. Since 2013, it has added more than 12,000...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Johnson plans to deliver on promises

MILWAUKEE - Cavalier Johnson ran for Milwaukee mayor on promises. In his first sit-down interview since the election, he answered our questions about how he plans to deliver. "Friday night, I’m going to SmackDown," said Johnson. It won't be Cavalier Johnson's first fight of the week. Tuesday, the acting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Honorary Street Name For Lena’s Food Co-Founder

A stretch of the former N. 4th Street will soon honor two Milwaukee leaders. N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue will be given honorary signage recognizing Bezelee Martin between W. Garfield Ave. and W. Meinecke Ave. Martin became Wisconsin’s first licensed Black car dealer in the 1950s. With his wife, Lena...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tied Delafied aldermanic race, winner picked by paper pull

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A tied election in Delafield was settled Thursday, April 7 when the winner's name was pulled from a box. This tie happened in Delafield Aldermanic District 6. Incumbent Alderman Phil Kasun and his opponent Paul Price each got 172 votes. "I suggested rock, paper, scissors, but the...
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis-West Milwaukee school referendum rejected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Voters in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District on Tuesday, April 5 voted not to adopt a $149 million referendum to close Nathan Hale and West Allis Central High Schools and build one combined school. It was the largest school referendum to fail in the state.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa elects 1st Black Common Council member

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected the city's first Black member to the Common Council – Margaret Arney. Nearly 20% of the city's population is not white, but for more than 125 years 100% of its Common Council members were. "It feels like it’s about...
WAUWATOSA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy