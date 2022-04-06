ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka City Council considering banning bicycles, skateboards and scooters from NOTO area

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVnAD_0f0dGah400

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council discussed the possibility of installing a new ordinance on Tuesday which would restrict the use of bicycles, scooters, skateboards and other forms of transportation in the North Topeka Arts District.

This new ordinance would mirror another ordinance currently in effect for downtown Topeka which regulates the use of bicycles. This ordinance was established in April of 2014 and states that: “No person shall ride a bicycle upon a sidewalk within the central business district.”

Need a reminder you are loved? This Topeka woman has you covered

The City Council members debated the issue at length, with some bringing up safety concerns for pedestrians who might be hit by passing bicycles, scooters or skateboards on the narrow sidewalks in the NOTO. Others, such as Councilman Brett Kell, worried the addition of more ‘bubbles’ where people aren’t allowed to ride bikes may pose problems.

“If we keep on expanding this, where are people going to be able to ride a bike?” Kell said. “And there are a lot of people that go to NOTO that go on bikes.”

The ordinance, according to the council, will only impact those riding on sidewalks, leaving the streets open. The ordinance would also address those cyclists towing carts riding through the area, which could create a “pedestrian safety hazard” according to interim City Manager Bill Cochran.

City crews clear out Topeka homeless camp

“What this is doing is its mirroring… NOTO wants to become very similar to downtown Topeka in the aspect of several of the economic development type issues, and so what they want to do is they want to mirror… they want to be just like downtown Topeka,” Cochran said.

The City Council did not make a decision on the ordinance on Tuesday night, but tabled the discussion for a future meeting. To watch the full City Council discussion on Facebook, go here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka finishes cleaning up ‘Tent City’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has finished its clean-up efforts at a large homeless camp as of Wednesday. The city began to clear out “Tent City” on Tuesday for public health and safety reasons. City of Topeka Director of Communications, Gretchen Spiker, said that the homeless who were located on the property would […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why is the Kansas River turning red?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners injected a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka from […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Cars
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Topeka, KS
Government
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Council considers vacancy, following Jeffrey conviction

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One seat was empty as members of Roanoke City Council sat down for their regular meeting Monday afternoon. Robert Jeffrey, Jr. forfeited his position last week when he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement and waived his right to appeal. He was also convicted of obtaining money by false pretenses, for business activities outside his service on City Council.
ROANOKE, VA
KSNT News

Topeka’s White Lakes Mall split in half by demolition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As demolition on the White Lakes Center has nearly reached the one-month mark, the abandoned Topeka mall is now split in half. Building owner KDL, Inc.’s contractor, McPherson Wrecking, started demolishing the mall on March 8, around 15 years since the former hub for Topeka business lost its last tenants. KSNT 27 […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noto#Scooters#Skateboards#Bicycles#Vehicles#The Topeka City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Why is Kansas seeing tornado-force winds?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A powerful storm system brought a wide variety of weather to Northeast Kansas and the surrounding region this week. Blowing dust advisories, high wind warnings and red flag warnings have all been present over the last several days. This particular storm system is large enough that it appears to be covering nearly […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Do you catch carp in Kansas? KDWP wants to hear from you

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released a survey to the public to help determine angler behavior and opinions regarding recreational fishing for common carp. The KDWP says the information gathered from the survey may be used to help determine the feasibility and impacts of managing common carp for recreational […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Child ‘accidentally’ shot in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A 9-year-old child was shot Tuesday after Junction City police said he and his brother found a gun. The Junction City Police Department sent officers around 7 p.m. to 2007 North Wind Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, JCPD said they found a 9-year-old boy suffering from […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Man uninjured after Kansas plane crash

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – An Indiana man escaped injury in Brown County after crashing his small plane Wednesday afternoon at 4:29 p.m. James Vacracos, 57, was attempting to land his 1967 Piper Arrow Aircraft at the Sabetha Municipal Airport in Sabetha when his front landing gear collapsed, causing his plane to slide off the runway, […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Judge dismisses charges for duck boat tragedy

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against three men prosecuted after a tourist boat sank and killed 17 people during a 2018 Missouri storm. KYTV-TV reports the judge dismissed the first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges against the men Tuesday. The three men, Kenneth McKee, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, were charged after a […]
GALENA, MO
KSNT News

Topeka bridge crash sends 4 to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed that the southbound lanes on the Topeka Bridge have been closed due to a crash just after 1 p.m. Thursday. Only the northbound lanes remain open, according to Topeka police. Officers on scene tell 27 News that four people were sent to the hospital with injuries because of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy