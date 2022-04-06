ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday night forecast 4/5/22 @9p

myfoxzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a hot day in the 90s, an...

www.myfoxzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Severe thunderstorms likely Tuesday night

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stay aware and alert for threatening weather late Tuesday afternoon, through Tuesday night. A spring storm will move in from the west, spreading a risk of severe weather across the entire NBC 15 area. The risk will be higher to the west, across southern Mississippi, as a level 3 out of 5, while locations southeast of I-65 will have a level 2 out of 5 risk. In either cast, plan for severe thunderstorms that may produce large hail and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have more than one way to get alerts, and make sure your safe area is ready. If you live in a mobile home or RV, you've got to have a permanent shelter area nearby or spend the most active part of the night with someone who does have a strong home.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook: 3/22/22

We’ll wake up to a right-at-average 52° Wednesday morning, then see a beautiful afternoon with 76° as an expected high with sun and just a light north breeze. Our first 80° afternoons are expected Thursday & Friday with highs at 84° & 89° with full sun and just a very light breeze.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy