Tuesday night forecast 4/5/22 @9p

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stay aware and alert for threatening weather late Tuesday afternoon, through Tuesday night. A spring storm will move in from the west, spreading a risk of severe weather across the entire NBC 15 area. The risk will be higher to the west, across southern Mississippi, as a level 3 out of 5, while locations southeast of I-65 will have a level 2 out of 5 risk. In either cast, plan for severe thunderstorms that may produce large hail and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have more than one way to get alerts, and make sure your safe area is ready. If you live in a mobile home or RV, you've got to have a permanent shelter area nearby or spend the most active part of the night with someone who does have a strong home.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO