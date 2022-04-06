ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River’s Gomes excited to start new chapter as GM of Dodgers

By Morey Hershgordon
 3 days ago

(WPRI) – There’s a pocket of Southeastern Massachusetts baseball fans that will be heavily invested in the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. And it’s not only to keep tabs on former Red Sox star Mookie Betts.

Fall River native and former big leaguer Brandon Gomes enters his first year as General Manger of the Dodgers. J.P. Smollins has the story.

