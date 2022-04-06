Houston forecast: Hot and steamy this evening; muggy and foggy overnight

We will be under a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 AM Tuesday morning. Temperatures are slightly below freezing this morning, which in contrast with warmer temperatures over warming lakes will allow for the fog to occur. You will need extra time driving into work as a result. Visibility, at times, will be zero and will be under a mile a lot of the time (indicating dense fog, hence the advisory). Roads could also become a little slick with some small, frozen patches from the moisture in the fog. We clear up during the very late morning and through the afternoon into a much easier evening commute.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO