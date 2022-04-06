ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston forecast: Hot and steamy this evening; muggy and foggy overnight

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures stay warm overnight and fog...

www.khou.com

WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Beneficial rain on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Incredible warmth across the area for the first day of Spring, high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s around the metro, and setting a new record high of 80 degrees in Lincoln. We’ll stay mild and breezy this evening, with temperatures holding in the 70s through about 8pm. Winds could gust over 35mph at times, and stay breezy overnight as well. That’ll keep us from getting too chilly, with lows only falling into the upper 50s.
OMAHA, NE
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Thursday evening, early overnight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - We can expect beautiful weather through mid-afternoon Thursday, but then increasing clouds and chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms after. Storms are most likely over the northern sections of East Texas with some brief, heavy rainfall of .50″-.75″, but most should see less than that. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday evening through the early overnight hours.
EAST TEXAS, PA
City
Houston, TX
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/25/2022

Overnight, snow showers and wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Later today, snow showers and wind. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLOX

Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast

Today was really nice! We'll cool down quickly tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up from the east and southeast on Monday. It's going to be windy and warm in the afternoon with highs in the 70s. A strong low pressure system could bring severe weather to the Southeast on Tuesday, including South Mississippi. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

Little Si Trail in North Bend shines brightly even on a foggy day

Photographer’s description: “We hiked in thick fog, but for a few minutes, the sun came through. By directing my camera toward the sun but behind a tree, I was able to shoot this perfect photo of two of my fellow hikers. It captured the feel of the moment. I used a small Canon SX730 HS camera.”
NORTH BEND, WA
KAAL-TV

Foggy Start

We will be under a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 AM Tuesday morning. Temperatures are slightly below freezing this morning, which in contrast with warmer temperatures over warming lakes will allow for the fog to occur. You will need extra time driving into work as a result. Visibility, at times, will be zero and will be under a mile a lot of the time (indicating dense fog, hence the advisory). Roads could also become a little slick with some small, frozen patches from the moisture in the fog. We clear up during the very late morning and through the afternoon into a much easier evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT

