Karen Dalton Recordings and Photos Unearthed for New Album Shuckin’ Sugar

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.

