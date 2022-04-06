Illini fall to Illinois State 10-1

NORMAL (WCIA) — In a cold and wet night at Duffy Bass Field, Illinois baseball could never get going against Illinois State as the Redbirds ran away with the Tuesday matchup 10-1.

Ryan Hampe had a good day at the plate going 2-3, with Champaign Central graduate Connor Milton adding an extra base hit off the bench. Milton scored on an RBI single by Andrew Kim in the seventh inning.

Illinois now looks toward a three game series in Iowa City over the weekend.

