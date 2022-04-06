ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Illini fall to Illinois State 10-1

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UBCL_0f0dFxiK00

NORMAL (WCIA) — In a cold and wet night at Duffy Bass Field, Illinois baseball could never get going against Illinois State as the Redbirds ran away with the Tuesday matchup 10-1.

Ryan Hampe had a good day at the plate going 2-3, with Champaign Central graduate Connor Milton adding an extra base hit off the bench. Milton scored on an RBI single by Andrew Kim in the seventh inning.

Illinois now looks toward a three game series in Iowa City over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Brad Underwood hopes Kofi Cockburn stays at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a big question being asked. Will Kofi Cockburn return to play for Illinois next season? Head coach Brad Underwood hopes Kofi Cockburn will return to the Illini. He said if Cockburn stayed he could break records in the orange and blue. Cockburn looked at going pro last year and Underwood says […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois’ Luke Goode working this offseason to get in starting lineup

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball finished their season earlier than they wanted, but players like freshman Luke Goode are taking advantage of the off season. Goode had a standout game against Houston in the NCAA tournament with six points on a pair of three pointers and five rebounds. He says now, he’s using this time […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball lands 5 star recruit

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Big news for Illini fans. Illinois basketball will have a new point guard coming soon. Five star recruit Skyy Clark just committed to play at Illinois. The Florida native will be a huge addition to Illinois especially after losing their point guards senior Trent Frazier and with sophomore Andre Curbelo choosing to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Normal, IL
Sports
WCIA

Shauna Green introduced as Illinois women’s basketball coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Shauna Green was officially introduced as the new Illinois women’s basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon. Green comes to Champaign from Dayton, where she spent the past six seasons leading the Flyers to five Atlantic 10 conference championships, four NCAA tournament appearances and a 127-50 overall record. Now the biggest challenge of her […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#Champaign Central
WCIA

Suspects in 2021 triple murder face felony charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder. Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
1520 The Ticket

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

Woman killed in Monday morning crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old woman from Chenoa was killed Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Route 24 near Meadows. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at 2480 East Road. State Troopers said the woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car that for crossed the center line for […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man dies after being stabbed repeatedly, suspect arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was reportedly stabbed multiple times outside a house just after midnight. At around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Champaign Police were dispatched to a house on Peppermill Lane in response to a report of a possible stabbing. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old man unresponsive outside […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man facing first degree murder charges in connection to deadly stabbing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges in relation to the death of 49-year-old Nzengeli Mfwamba. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Dominic Fortune will be in court Thursday afternoon. Preliminary investigation indicates that Fortune attacked Mfwamba outside Mfwamba’s home, striking him in the head with a hammer […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Brad Underwood 1-on-1

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks exclusively with WCIA for the first time since the Illini lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Houston. Underwood talks the Illini departures to the transfer portal, the abrupt end to the season, and more.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Over $2k in stolen merchandise returned to Good Vibes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Detectives returned over $2,000 in stolen electronics – including at least a $1,500 audio receiver, $250 turntable and $800 wireless amplifier – to Good Vibes in Champaign Monday. The store manager believes someone tried pawning the equipment the same day it was stolen several weeks ago. As of Monday, no arrests […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy