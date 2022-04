GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After losing 8-1, at home, to No. 2 Arkansas Thursday night to drop their sixth consecutive game in Southeastern Conference play, Florida finally put on an all-around performance to win, 7-2. Brandon Sproat picked up his fourth win of the season, snapping his own two-game skid, by allowing just one earned run on seven hits, while striking out five and issuing just a pair of walks to help the Gators (20-11) defeat the Razorbacks (23-6) to even their series at one game a piece.

