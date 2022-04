TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ed Dominguez joined us on East Texas Now to answer your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines. Moderna is planning to submit a request to the FDA to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to under 6 years of age. They say the vaccine’s efficacy rate for kids ages 2 to 6 is 38 percent and 44 percent for ages 6 months to 2 years old. Here’s what Dr. Ed says about getting your kids the shot once it’s authorized.

