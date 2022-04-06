UAlbany prepares for historic home game against Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Joe Girard said Syracuse was close to being a great team this past season and he has high hopes for next year’s Orange. During an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Girard noted a number of close losses that kept Syracuse from having a good season. The Orange wound up 16-17, but even in its final loss of the season, Syracuse played Duke down to the wire in the ACC tournament.

