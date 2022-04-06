UAlbany prepares for historic home game against Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB women’s basketball has found its next head coach as Becky Burke takes over after Felisha Legette-Jack left for Syracuse. Burke most recently spent two seasons as the head coach of USC Upstate and was named the 2022 Big South Coach of the Year. “I would like to thank Mark Alnutt, […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Kenna Newman had a special day for Binghamton lacrosse. Newman scored four goals and added an assist in Binghamton University’s 20-14 road win at UMBC Wednesday night. It was the sixth consecutive game that Newman has scored at least one goal or more for the Bearcats (6-5). For the […]
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Joe Girard said Syracuse was close to being a great team this past season and he has high hopes for next year’s Orange. During an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Girard noted a number of close losses that kept Syracuse from having a good season. The Orange wound up 16-17, but even in its final loss of the season, Syracuse played Duke down to the wire in the ACC tournament.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse midfielder Emma Tyrrell will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a lower-body injury, the school announced Friday. The junior reportedly suffered the injury during practice earlier this week. Tyrrell has started all 12 games for the Orange and leads the team in assists with...
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - It was a season to remember for the Corning girls basketball program. After the Hawks captured a Section IV Title and went on to win their first Regional Title and advanced to the State Semi-Finals, they were recognized for something more than just wins and losses.
ALBANY – UAlbany got big contributions Thursday as they beat visiting Syracuse. Story: UAlbany gets big-time contributions in men's lacrosse win over Syracuse.
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks earned a victory on the road Friday night. The Corning girls lacrosse team defeated Horseheads on the road 13-5. Brooke Sumner scored two straight goals for the Blue Raiders in the first half to tie the game at 2. The Hawks would regain the lead and a goal by […]
