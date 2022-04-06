ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

UAlbany prepares for historic home game against Syracuse

By Gardner Royce
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in their nearly two decade rivalry, UAlbany men's lacrosse...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Newman scores four goals in Binghamton lax win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Kenna Newman had a special day for Binghamton lacrosse. Newman scored four goals and added an assist in Binghamton University’s 20-14 road win at UMBC Wednesday night. It was the sixth consecutive game that Newman has scored at least one goal or more for the Bearcats (6-5). For the […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s Joe Girard: Looking ahead, handling the haters and switching positions

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Joe Girard said Syracuse was close to being a great team this past season and he has high hopes for next year’s Orange. During an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Girard noted a number of close losses that kept Syracuse from having a good season. The Orange wound up 16-17, but even in its final loss of the season, Syracuse played Duke down to the wire in the ACC tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
NewsChannel 36

Corning girls basketball receives NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Award

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - It was a season to remember for the Corning girls basketball program. After the Hawks captured a Section IV Title and went on to win their first Regional Title and advanced to the State Semi-Finals, they were recognized for something more than just wins and losses.
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ualbany#Home Game
WETM 18 News

Hawks earn road win against Blue Raiders

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks earned a victory on the road Friday night. The Corning girls lacrosse team defeated Horseheads on the road 13-5. Brooke Sumner scored two straight goals for the Blue Raiders in the first half to tie the game at 2. The Hawks would regain the lead and a goal by […]
HORSEHEADS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy