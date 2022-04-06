Canterbury leads Shenendehowa to close league win
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In a back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes, Drew Canterbury’s five goals lifted Shenendehowa boys lacrosse over Ballston Spa 12-10 at home Tuesday night. The Plainsmen stay unbeaten early in the season, improving to 3-0, 2-0 in the Suburban Council.Cleary’s 12 K’s stifle Shaker in Bethlehem shutout
Outside of Canterbury, the Plainsmen had a balanced attack with six other players combining to score the remaining seven goals.
For the Scotties, Matt King and Sean Dwyer each tallied four goals in defeat. Three of King’s goals came consecutively in the second quarter, lifting the Scotties from a 5-3 deficit to a 6-5 lead.UAlbany lacrosse looking to keep rolling on the road
Shenendehowa scored three of the next four goals to take an 8-7 lead into halftime.
The Plainsmen travel to CBA Thursday for a 4:15 p.m. scheduled game against the Brothers.
More Sports News
- Dude Perfect trades irons for irreverence at the Masters
- The Masters values tradition, but course change is constant
- Attorneys General warn NFL to improve treatment of women
- Locked in: MLB set for delayed openers after a long winter
- Harvick still has gas in his tank as he adapts to Next Gen
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0