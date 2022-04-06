ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Canterbury leads Shenendehowa to close league win

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge593_0f0dELih00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In a back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes, Drew Canterbury’s five goals lifted Shenendehowa boys lacrosse over Ballston Spa 12-10 at home Tuesday night. The Plainsmen stay unbeaten early in the season, improving to 3-0, 2-0 in the Suburban Council.

Cleary’s 12 K’s stifle Shaker in Bethlehem shutout

Outside of Canterbury, the Plainsmen had a balanced attack with six other players combining to score the remaining seven goals.

For the Scotties, Matt King and Sean Dwyer each tallied four goals in defeat. Three of King’s goals came consecutively in the second quarter, lifting the Scotties from a 5-3 deficit to a 6-5 lead.

UAlbany lacrosse looking to keep rolling on the road

Shenendehowa scored three of the next four goals to take an 8-7 lead into halftime.

The Plainsmen travel to CBA Thursday for a 4:15 p.m. scheduled game against the Brothers.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Shen boys use dominant second half to down CBA 16-5

The Christian Brothers Academy lacrosse team welcomed Shenendehowa to town for a rain-soaked battle on Thursday. Shen boys use dominant second half to down CBA 16-5 Convicted child rapist arrested again for similar …. High school golf team helps kick off season. Two years and counting to a total solar...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Newman scores four goals in Binghamton lax win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Kenna Newman had a special day for Binghamton lacrosse. Newman scored four goals and added an assist in Binghamton University’s 20-14 road win at UMBC Wednesday night. It was the sixth consecutive game that Newman has scored at least one goal or more for the Bearcats (6-5). For the […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ballston Spa, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
Sports
WETM 18 News

Corning girls basketball earns NYS sportsmanship honor

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball program continues to make history. After advancing to their first-ever New York State Class AA Final Four this season, the Hawks received the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) team sportsmanship award on Thursday. The honor reflects the Hawks sportsmanship in victory and defeat […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt King
NEWS10 ABC

Overnight flood rips through Lake George hotel lot

Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Police on the scene of shots fired

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department said Saturday afternoon they are on scene and investigating a report of shots fired on 5th Avenue between 102nd Street and 103rd Street. There have been no reported victims at this time. Troy Police advised the public to seek alternate routes...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canterbury#Attorneys#Drew Canterbury#The Suburban Council#K#Plainsmen#Cba#Brothers#Sports News Dude Perfect#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

PD: Man arrested for fleeing police, causing crash

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Watervliet Police Department, a Brooklyn man was involved in a crash after he refused a traffic stop. Cleveland Evans, 46, of Brooklyn was arrested by police while he resisted arrest and intentionally tried to ingest heroin. On Monday, April 4, at around12:40...
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

CBA scores eight unanswered to surge past Shen

The defending Section 2 Class AA baseball champs, CBA, hosted Shenendehowa on Friday. Convicted child rapist arrested again for similar …. Floodwaters swallow Canajoharie’s Riverfront Park. Second victim identified in fiery Thruway crash. Man charged in July 2020 shooting. Two years and counting to a total solar eclipse. Carol...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saints' eyes set on title game rematch with Fairfield

Siena women's lacrosse hosts Fairfield Saturday afternoon looking to avenge back to back MAAC championship losses to the Stags. Saints’ eyes set on title game rematch with Fairfield. Rensselaer County serves 7 millionth senior meal. COVID intensity in Albany County wastewater. Lawmakers working to pass NYS budget. Convicted child...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy