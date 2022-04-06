ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont man's catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight in restaurant parking lot

 3 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas — An illegal trend that law enforcement said began in Houston has made its way to Beaumont, and detectives said it is out of control. Officials said catalytic converter thefts can happen so fast that a victim will not know until it’s too late. The thefts have even taken...

