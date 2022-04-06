Blair-Taylor Softball wins April 5 Play of the Week

Strasburg pounded out 18 hits in a 19-5 Bull Run District softball road win over Mountain View on Wednesday. The Rams held a 7-4 lead after three innings, and scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings before scoring six runs in the seventh to pull away for good.
Loyd Star seventh-grade pitcher Layla Burt tossed a perfect game Monday in a 11-0 win over Bogue Chitto. Burt struck out eight while giving up no hits and issuing no walks. She needed 56 pitches to get through five innings of work. Leadoff batter Carson Hughey drove in three runs...
Playing its second game in two days, Warrenton rallied from a 3-0 deficit after two innings Thursday for an eventual 8-4 win over Willamina in a Coastal Range League softball game at Warrenton. The Bulldogs put up three runs in the top of first inning, before Warrenton loaded the bases...
One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
Following is a roundup of area prep baseball action. Make that 10 wins in a row for the Caney Valley Trojans. Caney Valley (10-3) opened Thursday’s conference tournament at Oklahoma Union by shutting out the host OUHS Cougars, 4-0. In their nightcap, the Trojans knocked off the Nowata Ironmen,...
