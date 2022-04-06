ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks, Gophers To Face Off In NCAA Men’s Hockey Semifinals

By Ren Clayton
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One year ago, Minnesota State University Mankato beat the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team in the NCAA regional, advancing to their first ever Frozen Four. Fast forward a year, and the teams meet again, one round deeper.

“They’ll come out a little bit differently this time,” said Mavericks junior forward Nathan Smith. “They’re fast. They’re skilled. And we’re pretty defensive and gritty. But we’re pretty skilled, too. So I think it’ll be another good game.”

The Mavs are coming off a good game to get to this point, beating Notre Dame 1-0. It was yet another shutout for goalie Dryden McKay, whose 34 career shutouts is best in college hockey history. He’s also one of three finalists up for the Hobey Baker award.

“We’ve won a lot of games which has been really cool,” said McKay. “Just kind of coming out of COVID here, and getting the fans back in the building, and kind of having, you know, the outdoor game, there’s been a lot of cool moments. But hopefully there’s another really big, cool moment.”

(credit: CBS)

With a win against the Gophers, the Mavericks would play in their first-ever national championship game. It’s a sign of the direction the program is going.

“Yeah, it’d be huge,” said McKay. “Just kind of solidifying what we know we’ve been building and kind of what people are starting to notice with us. And you know, it’s that next step to get that first win and hopefully that second win.”

“That’s what this group and the people before us have always been about. Trying to make sure the program continues to progress,” said Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings. “Honor those that came before us and then, you know, be a part of something special. It’s fantastic when these guys get an opportunity to write their own history. And they’ve been able to do that here this year. And we’re looking forward to the opportunity on Thursday.”

The Mavericks play the Gophers in the NCAA semifinal this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Boston, Massachusetts.

Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game

BOSTON (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is one win away from bringing home a national title to Mankato. After a dominant showing in the national semifinals, the attention now turns toward a talented Denver squad that’s coming off an emotional 3-2 overtime win against Michigan.
LIVE: Rob Clark recaps the Minnesota State-Minnesota game

Minnesota State fans travel to Boston to support Mavericks at Frozen Four. Quick Hits: MSU, Minnesota preview with Dave Starman. The day is finally here. Minnesota State and Minnesota will go head-to-head with a trip to the national title game on the line. Updated: 10 hours ago. Viewing parties for...
With Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Looming, Lindsay Whalen Is Far From Done With The Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Congratulations go out to Lindsay Whalen. Over the weekend, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced she’s being inducted in the Class of 2022. Norman Seawright III was at the University of Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, hearing from the Minnesota native for the first time since the news broke. Whalen has had an awesome career that isn’t over yet. After achieving the greatest heights in the WNBA, college and internationally — and having Hutchinson High School’s gym renamed for her — she is a walking legend of a point guard. It was only a matter of time before the hall came...
Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
LIVE: Minnesota State fans show support for Mavericks at Buffalo Wild Wings

LIVE: Rob Clark recaps the Minnesota State-Minnesota game. Minnesota State fans travel to Boston to support Mavericks at Frozen Four. Minnesota State fans travel to Boston to support Mavericks at Frozen Four. Quick Hits: MSU, Minnesota preview with Dave Starman. Updated: 10 hours ago. The day is finally here. Minnesota...
Central Minnesota area scoreboard: April 7

CathedralOsakis at Cathedral, 4:30 p.m. Central Lakes College at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, postponed. Sartell vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice at Foley, 6:30 p.m. Sartell vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice at Foley, 6:30 p.m. College baseball. St. John’s at Bethel, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Softball. Carleton at St. Benedict’s, 2:45 and...
Duluth Denfeld Baseball Team Still Waiting to Get Outside

DULUTH, Minn. – There three certainties in life: death, taxes and Mother Nature not caring about your kids’ baseball game, including at Duluth Denfeld. Tuesday, The Hunters were supposed to open their season at home against Hermantown. That was postponed due to weather and Thursday’s game between the Hunters and Duluth East will not happen either, which means more time indoors and waiting for things to clear up outside.
2022 Minnesota Boys Basketball Academic Team Champions

Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association has announced some awards related to the recently concluded high school boys basketball season. Class AAAA Rosemount Head Coach Lance Walsten (former Faribault HC) Section Academic Team Champions:. Class A. Section 1: Goodhue Head Coach Matt Halverson. Section 2: Springfield Head Coach Lance Larson. Section 3:...
