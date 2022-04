COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the third time, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled the General Assembly's proposed maps for state House and Senate districts are unconstitutional. The court again invalidated the maps in a ruling signed by Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor. The Ohio Redistricting Commission is now ordered to (literally) go back to the drawing board and come up with a new plan by no later than March 28, just 12 days from now.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO