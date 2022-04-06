Prescribed burn planned in Summit Park Wednesday

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn Friday in Carteret County. The burn is 1,031 acres near Pringle Rd and Hwy 24. A helicopter will be used to implement the burn. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area, and avoid Pringle Rd. […]

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO