ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Park, UT

Prescribed burn planned in Summit Park Wednesday

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oot2Y_0f0dCapu00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Basin Recreation said that a controlled burn is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, in the Summit Park area.

Trails will remain open.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

West of Custer, the Forest Service is burning a prescribed fire

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills National Forest’s Hell Canyon Ranger District is burning hazardous fuels in a prescribed fire project. The forest service is burning in an area west of Custer, smoke can be seen for several miles, and may be affecting Highway 16 west of Custer.
CUSTER, SD
KRQE News 13

Prescribed burn scheduled in Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire managers on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) plan to continue with the Las Dispensas prescribed burn on March 19, and 20, if weather conditions are favorable. The prescribed burn is taking place in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District. SFNF says fire managers will make their decision based on resource availability, […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
City
Summit Park, UT
Summit Park, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
WVNS

Prescribed burns in Greenbrier County underway

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Monongahela National Forest burns in Peach Orchard and Lick Mountain are underway. The two prescribed burns were announced earlier in the week. Since the weather was still favorable, crews started the burns earlier today, March 22, 2022, around 11 AM. The 1,119-acre Peach Orchard burn area is located northwest of […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basin Recreation
Times and Democrat

Congaree National Park conducting prescribed burn

HOPKINS – Park rangers from Congaree National Park -- along with staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and the SC Forestry Commission -- will be conducting a prescribed burn March 28-April 8, weather and conditions permitting.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Prescribed burn again Friday at Croatan National Forest

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn Friday in Carteret County. The burn is 1,031 acres near Pringle Rd and Hwy 24. A helicopter will be used to implement the burn. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area, and avoid Pringle Rd. […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WBOC

Prescribed Burning Planned at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge

MILTON, Del.- Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s zone fire staff, local fire departments, and the Delaware Forest Service, began a landscape burning program on the refuge in March of 2017. This year’s plan includes a total of nearly 200 acres...
MILTON, DE
TownLift

SNAPPED: Park City Pond Skim

PARK CITY, Utah — Hundreds gathered near the base of Eagle Lift to watch the pond skim event at Park City Mountain on Saturday afternoon. There were over 70 participants. […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy