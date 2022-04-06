ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Darkness suspends thrilling Victor/Fairport softball matchup

By AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1cZS_0f0dCFUl00

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The potential Class AA softball championship preview between Victor and Fairport was so good that we’re going to have to wait about three weeks to see who wins.

The Blue Devils and Red Raiders were locked in a 6-6 tie after eight innings when darkness suspended the matchup. The two teams will finish the game on April 29th before their previously scheduled second matchup of the season.

Trailing 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, Victor, who hosted the game as the away team due to construction at Fairport, made a rall. With runners on second and third, Carrie Sidare grounded into a fielder’s choice which scored the tying run, then the go-ahead run got home on a fielding error. Sidare previously jump-started a four-run inning for Victor in the 5th with an RBI single.

That put Fairport down 6-5 in the bottom of the 7th, but Nicole Allen hit an RBI double to left to tie up the game.

Each team stranded a runner in the 8th inning before the game was called as the sun was setting fast.

Fairport remains 1-0 with Victor sporting a 2-0 record. With defending AA champs Schroeder in A1 this year, the Red Raiders and Blue Devils appear to be on a crash course to the championship game. Whoever can come out on top on April 29th will get a lot of momentum heading into a potential title showdown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Coon homers again for Virginia softball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Virginia freshman Sarah Coon did it again. Coon, a freshman at third base for the Cavaliers softball program, launched a three-run homer run in Virginia’s 7-1 win over James Madison on Wednesday. The blast came in the bottom of the fourth inning for Coon giving the Cavs their final three runs […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairport, NY
Sports
Victor, NY
Sports
City
Fairport, NY
City
Victor, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victor Fairport#The Blue Devils#The Red Raiders
News 8 WROC

Steelers QB Haskins dead after being hit by car in Florida

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Ohio State standout and Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in a car crash, according to his agent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via social media. Haskins’ agent said he was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Man stabbed on Manor Parkway in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning on Manor Parkway in the city. Officers say a 39-year-old man met officers at the scene and told them an unknown person stabbed him. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say the victim was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy