Leaders discuss possible burning ordinance in Parker

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — After almost 70 years of no burning allowed in the city of Parker, leaders are talking about some modern-day changes to the rules.

The current proposed ordinance followed state fire guidelines, but council members aren’t on board.

“It was overly strict,” Mayor Andrew Kelly said. “People who have chimineas or like a fire pit that they buy from Lowe’s wouldn’t have been able to have used it in Parker because the setbacks that the state requires are greater than most people’s backyards are wide.”

Mayor Kelly said state guidelines restrict fire pits from being within 150 feet of a building.

“I think 10 or 12 feet from any given space in the back of your yard, or by the bay, or wherever you live is sufficient, because it emits no more heat and no more danger than, say, a charcoal grill,” he said.

Other council members agree.

“I don’t know that 10 feet is the answer, but I know it’s not 150,” council member April Gibson said. “Nobody would be able to have a fire pit. I think we need to come up with something that is, to where we can actually access our fire pits.”

Mayor Kelly said his number one priority with this proposed ordinance is resident safety.

“We want to make sure that the fire chief comes to your property and says, ‘Okay, you’re going to put a firebox in your fire pit or whatever,’ but we want people to know that you need to have a garden hose available,” he said.

Council members plan to discuss the ordinance at a special called meeting Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m.

