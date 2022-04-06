ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Wise County Sheriff’s Office celebrates volunteer’s third time beating cancer

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsnns_0f0dBMdd00

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A longtime Wise County Sheriff’s Office volunteer celebrated a milestone on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilma Swavely completed her last chemotherapy treatment.

Dickenson Co. workers jump from moving garbage truck before crash

Sheriff’s office staff members came out to congratulate Swavely , who has now beaten cancer three times.

Swavely has volunteered as the coordinator of the Good Morning Wise County Program for two decades. The program involves volunteers calling senior citizens who live alone to check on their welfare.

