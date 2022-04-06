Wise County Sheriff’s Office celebrates volunteer’s third time beating cancer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A longtime Wise County Sheriff’s Office volunteer celebrated a milestone on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilma Swavely completed her last chemotherapy treatment.

Sheriff’s office staff members came out to congratulate Swavely , who has now beaten cancer three times.

Swavely has volunteered as the coordinator of the Good Morning Wise County Program for two decades. The program involves volunteers calling senior citizens who live alone to check on their welfare.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.