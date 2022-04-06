Teslas show in Houston, TX Sep 10, 2022 – presale code

That's one way to beat the prices at the pump... A family owned gas station in Houston, TX started to notice something wasn't adding up and discovered that $5,000 dollars worth of diesel fuel was missing, upon checking the stores security cameras they saw that a green minivan was parked over the fill caps and was siphoning the fuel using a trap door and a pump. The crooks even had another lookout car helping case the joint. The owners eventually caught on because this wasn't the first time this same operation hit their store.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO