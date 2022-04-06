ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dies after bullets rip through apartment floor in random shooting

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A random act of violence left one Memphis family shaken to its core.

The family of Darrius Vance identified him as the victim of a Sunday night shooting at the Trails at Mt. Moriah Apartments in southeast Memphis.

A police affidavit said officers responded to a call of a person shot.

When they arrived to the 3144 building of the complex, they found Darrius Vance dead Sunday night.

According to police, this all began as an argument on the second floor of this apartment complex between Quintinus Paige his girlfriend and his brother.

In the report, Paige allegedly got mad, grabbed a gun and started firing shots from the second-floor apartment towards the third floor.

One of those bullets hit Vance in the head - killing him.

Darrius Vance Darrius Vance died after a stray bullet hit him in the head at the Trails at Mt. Moriah Apartments. (WHBQ)

Hours after the shooting Quintinus Paige turned himself in to police, confessing to the shooting.

Andrea Cox said she’s lived in Memphis her whole life, and she was in shock when she read what happened.

“That was crazy because there’s a lot of kids over there, and I’m just worried about the kids because you could’ve killed a child, that’s the main focus right there,” she said.

Vance’s mother was not available for an interview on Tuesday, but she did say Vance was her only child.

Comments

Nation of X
3d ago

Not to sound offensive but we all have a set way, set day and set age that we are going to leave this life. it's by design. I just hope mine isn't as tragic as this. I want old age, hospital bed (or my own bed) with family.

Reply(1)
2
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month. The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times. On April […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bystander injured in shootout at South Memphis Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding the men responsible for a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured in South Memphis. On Sunday, two men were caught on surveillance cameras after getting into a fight that quickly turned into a shootout at the South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley. Police say several vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
