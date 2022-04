Red Hot Chili Peppers have premiered Not the One, the third single from their forthcoming album, Unlimited Love. A dreamy ballad driven by some cinematic piano work by RHCP bass guitar hero Flea, Not the One is the most down-tempo of the three tunes (it was proceeded by the Hendrixian Black Summer and the funky Poster Child) we've heard so far from Unlimited Love, the band's first album with electric guitar player John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO