"I love rice and beans," says chef Juan José Cuevas, sitting at a table in VC Lounge, the bar outside 1919, his fine-dining restaurant in the oceanfront Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. "My mom and my grandma cooked rice and beans. But I wanted more than that." And as anyone who's enjoyed his duck-truffle ravioli or local cartucho snapper with lobster-ratatouille jus at 1919 can attest, Cuevas has more than realized his goal. Wanting more—for 1919, for the local farmers and for his beloved Puerto Rico—is Cuevas's ethos. In addition to...

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO