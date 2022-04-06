ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale announces 2022 World Fellows￼

By Miranda Jeyaretnam
Yale Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Monday, the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs announced its 2022 cohort for the Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Program, consisting of 16 individuals from around the world but brought together for their accomplishments in their respective fields. Each year, World Fellows join the International Leadership Center at the...

Yale Daily News

Yale administrators and Ukrainian students aim to increase Ukrainian admissions

Few high school seniors open their acceptances in a war zone. Russia invaded Ukraine in February, instigating a war that the International Committee of the Red Cross has deemed a “humanitarian crisis.” In the month between the Russian invasion and Yale’s release of its admissions decisions for the class of 2026, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions looked to increase the number of Ukrainian students admitted into the class, according to Vice President of Global Strategy Pericles Lewis.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Yale Cyber Leadership Forum hosts discussion on “AI Ethics and Safety”

The Yale Cyber Leadership Forum held its final session for this year last Friday with two panel discussions on AI Ethics. This year’s forum is titled “Bridging the Divide: National Security Implications of Artificial Intelligence” and is a collaboration between the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and the Yale Law School, with the goal of bridging the gap between law, policy and technology. Friday’s event was the final of three events the forum held this school year.
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

Is Yale seeing the decline of the residential college?

Since its inception almost 90 years ago, Yale’s hallmark residential college system has transformed with the growth of the student body and changes in student life. When Yale’s residential college system was founded in the 1930s, longtime administrator Sam Chauncey ’57 said the colleges were intended to be locales for faculty and student interaction. Senior history lecturer Jay Gitlin ’71 added that the residential colleges were originally founded to have an “egalitarian impact” and bring students of all income levels onto campus.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

College Decision YouTube is Problematic

My relatives, high school students in Turkey and I, a student in the United States, bonded over our fears about college. Their concerns surrounding college focused on having to choose a career path in order to apply to occupation-specific universities. They were concerned about their university exam scores because it was the only thing that determined which career, university or life they could lead.
COLLEGES
New Haven Independent

City-Yale Deal Advances

A deal for Yale to increase voluntary payments to the city by $52 million over six years — and design and control a pedestrian plaza on High Street — won a key preliminary aldermanic approval, as supporters hailed a potential turning point in town-gown relations. That vote of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Economist Leonard Wantchekon delivers Kuznets Lecture on economic development￼

In the 31st Annual Kuznets Lecture, former Yale professor Leonard Wantchekon explored the political mechanisms behind developmental economics. The lecture, hosted by the Yale Economic Growth Center, is named after Nobel laureate Simon Kuznets, who established the Economic Growth Center, and it features economists who contribute to the field of economic development. Wantchekon, who is currently a professor at Princeton, discussed the removal of political barriers to developmental policy implementation in his lecture.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale Department of Science and Quantitative Reasoning hosts first Entrepreneurship in STEM panel

Last Thursday, Sandy Chang, associate dean for Science and Quantitative Reasoning Education, held an inaugural discussion panel titled “Entrepreneurship in STEM,” featuring three leading entrepreneurs at Yale and Harvard University. The panel included conversations on the panelists’ journeys in STEM and within their startups, how entrepreneurship can be...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

PALS: a “tutor-student partnership”

As a high school senior recently accepted to Yale, Solana Craig ’22 found herself intrigued by PALS’ information session during Bulldog Days. Following her matriculation, she joined the organization, which she now co-leads alongside Alexandra Galls ’22. PALS, a tutoring and mentorship organization that operates through the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Toto Kisaku: “Risking it All” ￼

On Tuesday, the Schwarzman Center will welcome award-winning playwright Toto Kisaku to speak about his experiences creating art as a way of survival. Detained for putting on plays criticizing the Congolese government, Kisaku arrived in the United States in late 2015 seeking political asylum, which he was granted in March 2018. His one-man play, “Requiem For An Electric Chair,” which he wrote upon his arrival in America, tells the story of his persecution and eventual exile from Congo and opens with his interview with a U.S. immigration officer. Through this narrative, Kisaku shares the story of his arrest, imprisonment and near-death in Congo and the way art ultimately saved his life. When he was in illegal detention, Kisaku wrote: “Basal’ ya Bazoba” — which translates to “stupid workers” — about children who are accused of witchcraft. This story provided some positivity that helped him cope during his imprisonment.
ENTERTAINMENT
Yale Daily News

Haifan Lin returns from suspension, but faculty questions remain￼

The University has allowed Haifan Lin, a professor of cell biology and director of Yale’s Stem Cell Center, to return to his lab after a months-long suspension. But Lin’s colleagues continue to question the University’s handling of Lin’s case as well as raise the possibility that others have been treated the same way.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

With soaring endowment growth, where is Yale spending its money?￼

Since the release of the University’s fiscal year 2021 endowment gains – which were the largest in recent years – Yale officials have announced a slew of new spending projects, with some totalling hundreds of millions of dollars. All of this comes as administrators begin to plan the University’s budget for fiscal year 2023.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Muslim students celebrate Ramadan during the month of April

During the month of April, many Muslim students, faculty and staff at the University are fasting from sunrise to sundown as they celebrate Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is often seen as a period of introspection and communal prayer. The month began on Saturday and is set to end on May 2 with the Eid al-Fitr festival. Students participating in the fast will not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset. As such, they need to eat outside of traditional dining hall hours. Yale Dining worked with Muslim groups on campus to centralize special Ramadan meals in the Morse College dining hall for students celebrating the holy month of fasting.
RELIGION
Yale Daily News

Yale study finds lower dose of COVID-19 drug is effective

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new study conducted by researchers at Yale and the University of British Columbia found that a lower-than-recommended dose of a common COVID-19 medication was effective at treating severe cases of the virus, providing a cost-effective option to address shortages of the drug.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Yale Daily News

Figures of Speech

For over a decade, the William F. Buckley, Jr. Program has portrayed itself as a beleaguered defender of free speech and “intellectual diversity” at Yale. This year, its annual conference ended with a call to fire left-wing professors. “Universities do not pursue knowledge and truth — they pursue...
EDUCATION

