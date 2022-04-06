ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Kevin Hart: Reality Check at American Airlines Center in Dallas Aug 11, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kevin Hart: Reality Check presale password has just been added: Everybody with this presale info will have the chance to acquire great show tickets before the...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
San Antonio Current

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

Ever wonder whether you share an alma mater with any famous people? Believe it or not, a bunch of celebs spent their high school years in San Antonio. Whether you're looking to shore up bragging rights or are just curious to see what stars are repping the 2-1-0, we've got you covered. From actors to sports hall of famers, these 28 notable grads all did their schooling in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

After 7 years Garth Brooks makes his North Texas concert return

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Country music singer Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in US history, is coming back to the Metroplex.The Grammy award-winning artist has scheduled his first-ever concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for this summer. The Garth Brooks 2022 Stadium Tour will make a stop at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on July 30th.It's been seven years since Brooks performed on a stage in North Texas. It was in 2015 when he opened with "Man Against Machine," at the American Airlines Center. Before that appearance it had been 17 years since the singer had played in Big D.The July 30 concert at AT&T Stadium -- that the Brook's team says will happen rain or shine -- starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the Arlington show go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website, by calling the special Garth Brooks/TIcketmaster Line at 877-654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster mobile app. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets for the in-the-round show cost $98.95.AT&T Stadium, which has the world's largest HDTV video board cluster, can seat 80,000 and has expandability for up to 100,000 people.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy