Burkburnett, TX

Local powerlifting team brings national championship awards from Chicago meet

By Tobin McDuff
 3 days ago

Congratulations going out to lifters from LB Strength & Fitness in Burkburnett.

The team representing Texoma recently returned from Chicago with a national championship in hand.

For Iowa park’s Casyn Little, it’s back-to-back individual national championship.

Iowa Park’s Zoe Mello, City View’s Jayla Dandridge and Junior lifter Briana Canales also brought home individual titles.

