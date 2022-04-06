Local powerlifting team brings national championship awards from Chicago meet
Congratulations going out to lifters from LB Strength & Fitness in Burkburnett.
The team representing Texoma recently returned from Chicago with a national championship in hand.
For Iowa park’s Casyn Little, it’s back-to-back individual national championship.
Iowa Park’s Zoe Mello, City View’s Jayla Dandridge and Junior lifter Briana Canales also brought home individual titles.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0